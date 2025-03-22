Ryabkin Drops Four on Green Bay. Jacks Win 6-3

MUSKEGON, MI - Friday night marked the start of a 9-game homestand for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (32-13-4-4, 72 pts.). Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS) got the crowd on their feet with a 4-point performance, including a hattrick and an assist to help the Jacks to a 6-3 win over the visiting Green Bay Gamblers (26-26-1-2, 53 pts.)

The Gamblers got on the board first with the only goal of the opening period. Owen Buesgens kept the puck in the offensive zone and slid a pass to the near side wall for Aidan Park. Without wasting time, Park sent a pass back to the middle of the ice for Misha Danylov in the middle of the slot. The left-handed shot one-timed a slap shot into the back of the net to give Green Bay a 1-0 lead with just over 3 minutes to play in the first.

A back-and-forth second period saw both teams score a pair of goals to carry a 3-2 scoreline into the second intermission. The first was a power-play goal for the Jacks 6:28 into the period. David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) won a faceoff back in the near side circle to Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) at the blue line. Veilleux sent a centering pass to Ryabkin on the far side of the slot for him to one-time into the back of the net for his first goal of the game just 4 seconds into the power play.

Only 30 seconds later, the Gamblers responded to regain their lead, 2-1. A turnover in the Lumberjacks zone saw Elliot Gulley take possession on the far side of the ice and work towards the middle with no one around him. As Gulley turned his hips, he ripped a shot bar down for his 7th goal of the season.

Again, the Jacks tied the game this time, thanks to a great forecheck from Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD). Bauer Berry (Grand Forks, ND) sent the puck up the near side wall of the neutral zone to Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA). A light chip into the offensive end sent the puck bouncing to the top of the circle, where Sanderson stripped a defenseman of possession and wrapped around the back of the net to tuck to the puck in the far side post to re-tie the score with 3:45 to go in the period.

Like earlier in the frame, it took Green Bay less than a minute to take the lead back. Will Zellers held the puck at the top of the blue line and sent a pass towards the net. As he fell, Park got his stick on the pass and redirected the puck to the back of the net for his 29th goal.

Sensing the need for energy, Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) dropped the gloves in the sixth minute of the third period to get the crowd on their feet and inject some energy into the Muskegon lineup. The fight worked to the tune of 4 unanswered goals in the third period.

First, Ryabkin picked up an assist on a goal from Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN). Ryabkin caused a turnover in the middle of the neutral zone and tapped a pass ahead to David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) on the far side of the Green Bay blue line. Deputy lowered his shoulder and muscled his way to the top of the crease where his shot was stopped, but Lawrence followed up, pushing the puck across the goal line to tie the game 3-3 just 2 minutes after the fight.

Then, a minute and a half later, Ryabkin's second game goal came. Deputy sent Lawrence a pass up the near side of the ice as he entered the offensive zone. Lawrence worked his way down the slot and towards the net before sliding a pass backdoor for Ryabkin to redirect into the virtually empty net.

Ryabkin completed the hattrick at the 15:45 mark, capping off his four-point performance. Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SVK) kept the puck in the offensive zone and sent it down to the near-side corner for Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE). On his backhand, Nestrasil sent the puck to Ryabkin in the low slot, who navigated between a defenseman and the goalie to the far side of the net before depositing the puck into the cage.

Nestrasil added an empty-net goal in the final minute of the game to help the Jacks to a 6-3 win. Along with Nestrasil and Ryabkin, five Lumberjacks recorded multi-point performances in total.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (16-8-2-1) earned the win in the crease for the Lumberjacks with 21 saves on 24 shots. Roberto Henriquez (3-7-0-2) earned the loss with five goals on 37 shots faced.

Tomorrow is the middle matchup of the three-game weekend series. Tickets for the 6 p.m. game at Trinity Health Arena are almost gone. Visit muskegonlumberjacks.com for tickets and more information.

