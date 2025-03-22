Fighting Five: Saints Host Capitols to Finish Weekend

March 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (37-16-1-2, 77 pts) host the Madison Capitols (35-15-3-1, 74 pts) to finish a three-game week on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Slow Start

The Fighting Saints have dropped the first two games in a three-game weekend entering Saturday's matchup with Madison. On Friday, Dubuque lost to Waterloo for the first time this season with the Hawks scoring two power-play goals in the third.

Dubuque enters Saturday as one of just two USHL teams that has not lost three-consecutive games this season as the Saints look to salvage the weekend.

2. Conference Clash

Entering play on Saturday, the Fighting Saints have a three-point lead over the Capitols for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The lead is down from seven to start the week and a regulation win would bump the margin back up to five.

The Saints have lost both previous meetings with the Capitols this season, but both were on the road in Middleton, Wisconsin. Saturday will be the first of two meetings in Dubuque this season (April 11) as the top four teams in the East are separated by just six points.

3. Top of the Charts

Gavin Cornforth scored twice on Friday, including a power-play goal in the first period. It was his 17th career power-play goal, breaking the Saints all-time record.

His two goals extended his team-lead to 24 this season and has a career-high in goals and points (49) this season.

4. Back on the Board

Michael Barron ended a five-game point-drought with a goal on Friday night, crashing the net and scoring a rebound for his 19th of the season.

Lucas Van Vliet had gone three games without a point entering Friday's game, tied for his longest drought of the season. Van Vliet assisted twice in the loss and logged his 40th point of the season with an assist on Barron's goal.

5. Going Mad

The Capitols earned another victory on Friday with a 3-1 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at home.

Aiden Long scored for the second-straight game in Friday's win after a tally in the Capitols win over the Saints on Thursday. Madison has two games-in-hand over Dubuque after Friday's matchup between the East's top two teams.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.