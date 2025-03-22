GAMEDAY Preview

STARS vs. STAMPEDE

When: Saturday, Mar. 22 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: 93.7 The Ticket (93.7 FM or theticketfm.com)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Re-Establish Home Ice

- The Stars have dropped consecutive games on home ice for the third time this season but for the first time since mid-December. Lincoln is 19-7-1 at the Ice Box and the only team with more wins in its home building are the Madison Capitols (20-4-1-1). Prior to Monday, Lincoln had won 13 of its previous 14 games at home and was on a 10-game home winning streak prior to Mar. 6.

Key 2: Score First

- It's been a simple recipe for success this season. Lincoln is 33-3-1 when scoring first and 7-11-1 when scoring last. The Stars surrendered the game's first goal in each of the last two games and dropped both contests. Monday's loss to Fargo was the first time not scoring first since Feb. 15 at Sioux Falls, snapping a 10-game streak.

Key 3: On The Mark Markonidis

- Stars forward Lefty Markonidis is a heater entering tonight's game with six goals over his last seven games. Markonidis tied last night's game up 14 minutes into the second period for his 18th goal of the season and his sixth in the last seven games. He is two goals away from giving the Stars six different 20-goal scorers for the first time in franchise history.

