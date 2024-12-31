2024 Ends in Frustration

December 31, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

A bad bounce early in the second period was a harbinger of much which followed Tuesday during the Waterloo Black Hawks' 5-4 New Year's Eve loss to the Dubuque Fighting Saints at Young Arena.

It was a night where Waterloo rang the goalpost or crossbar no fewer than four times. Even excluding those chances, the Hawks outshot the Fighting Saints 35-27. Unfortunately, there has been little association between shot volume and winning outcomes. In fact, the Hawks are now 8-9-3 when outshooting the opposition in 2024/25.

Following a scoreless first period, the Fighting Saints went ahead 30 seconds into the second; Colin Frank's centering pass hit a defender above the crease, turning 90 degrees and ending up in the net. It was the second such "own goal" against Waterloo in the last three games.

Jonathan Morello added to the lead at 7:49 during a five-minute Dubuque power play.

Waterloo eventually came back to full-strength, and Reid Morich answered with a backhander at 10:39 after Chase Jette kept a play alive near the Fighting Saints' netmouth. However, Dubuque went back ahead by a pair less than two minutes later. Edison Engle trailed a rush into the Waterloo zone but was right on time to tap in a loose rebound from the top of the crease.

The Hawks' best opportunity to change the course of the contest came at the end of the second period. With 18.9 seconds to go, Matthew Lansing kept a clearing attempt at the blue line, eventually freeing the puck for Ty Mason in the left circle. Mason had the option to pass or shoot and fired his chance inside the post to the left of Jan Spunar.

Dubuque overcame the temporary setback early in the third. Matthew Desiderio squeezed a shot inside the post during the first minute back from intermission. Then Michael Barron extended the lead to its largest differential with a goal from the left hashmark at 6:09.

Goals by defensemen Landon Nycz and Nick Bogus put Waterloo back within striking distance during the closing minutes, but the comeback bid fell short. Nycz scored at 12:07 on a 170-foot rush that originated beside his own net and ended with a shot to the stick side from the high slot. Bogus connected for his first USHL goal from the left point at 16:24.

The Black Hawks conclude a six-game homestand Saturday against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The 6:05 p.m. game is the annual Star Wars Night at Young Arena. Fans can also take advantage of the team's Family 4-Pack with four tickets, four chuck-a-pucks, and $32 worth of concession vouchers for $72. Call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or find seats online at tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Dubuque 0 3 2 - 5

Waterloo 0 2 2 - 4

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Giuliani Dbq (slashing), 6:31; Townsend Wat (tripping), 6:46; Compton Wat (holding), 17:51.

2nd Period-1, Dubuque, Frank 7 0:30. 2, Dubuque, Morello 3 (Desiderio, Barron), 7:49 (SH). 3, Waterloo, Morich 8 (Townsend, Jette), 10:39. 4, Dubuque, Engle 1 (Van Vliet, Spicer), 12:13. 5, Waterloo, Mason 5 (Lansing, Mallgrave), 19:42. Penalties-Brady Wat (major-cross checking), 4:59; Brady Wat (game misconduct-cross checking), 9:59.

3rd Period-6, Dubuque, Desiderio 10 (Spicer, Dennis), 0:53. 7, Dubuque, Barron 12 (Malboeuf), 6:09. 8, Waterloo, Nycz 5 (Peddle, Orlowsky), 12:07. 9, Waterloo, Bogas 1 (Phelan, Huck), 16:24. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Dubuque 11-11-5-27. Waterloo 12-9-14-35.

Power Play Opportunities-Dubuque 0 / 4; Waterloo 0 / 1.

Goalies-Dubuque, Spunar 12-7-0-0 (35 shots-31 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 7-6-2-2 (27 shots-22 saves).

A-3,066

