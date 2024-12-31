Lincoln Pulls Away from Omaha

December 31, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







LINCOLN, NE- The Omaha Lancers took on their archrival Lincoln Stars Tuesday Night at the Ice Box.

The Lancers got off to a good start with forward Easton Jacobs cashing in to put the Lancers up early 1-0. The Lancers would continue to press throughout the opening frame, but Lincoln's netminder William Prowse held firm through the rest of the opening frame to keep the score at a 1-0 Lancers lead after the first.

In the second period Lincoln made some adjustments and would get a plethora of chances and a couple of goals to go along with it. Forward Bruno Idzan would net one for the Stars to knot it up at one goal apiece. Shortly thereafter, Gio Digiulian would cash in to put the Stars on top at 2-1. Lancers netminder Mikhail Yegorov would continue to get peppered with Lincoln chances but would stand on his head to help keep the score at 2-1 going into the third.

In the third, Jack Pechar would score another for the Stars to stretch Lincoln's lead at 3-1. Late in the third Lefty Markonidis would score an empty netter to give Lincoln a 4-1 win despite Mikhail Yegorov making an astonishing 66 saves.

The Lancers will go back on the road Friday Night against the Sioux City Musketeers. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.