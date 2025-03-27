Anderson Commits to Minnesota Duluth

March 27, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







Lincoln Stars forward Hunter Anderson has announced his commitment to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota Duluth, an NCAA Division-I program in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Anderson, 19, has shined with the Stars since being acquired Jan. 9 from Sioux Falls. He has 23 points (7+16) in 25 games with the Stars after 8 points (4+4) in 15 games with the Stampede. Anderson got off to a red-hot start with points in 12 of his first 13 games including recording a 10-game point streak (2+11) Jan. 18-Feb. 15.

The Manhattan Beach, Calif. native is in his fourth USHL season and has 69 points (29+40) in 105 career games. In addition to Sioux Falls, Anderson has also previously played for Muskegon and Des Moines. Last season he recorded 22 points (9+13) in 35 games

"I'm excited to announce my commitment to Minnesota Duluth," Anderson said. "A few other guys on the team are committed there, including Daniel Shlaine, who is one of my best friends off the ice. They have the most NHL games played by players that were originally free agents. That was eye-opening to me and their history speaks for itself."

Minnesota Duluth has won three national titles, including most recently repeating in 2018 and 2019. The Bulldogs have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 15 times and made the Frozen Four eight times. Minnesota Duluth has earned three conference regular-season championships and six conference tournament championships. It finished this regular season 13-18-3 for the seventh seed in the NCHC tournament. NHL alumni include Justin Faulk, Brett Hull, Neal Pionk and Mason Raymond.

The Bulldogs are led by Scott Sandelin, who just completed his 24th season. Sandelin has been on the bench for all three of Minnesota Duluth's national titles. He was named the WCHA Coach of the Year and the Spencer Penrose Award recipient in 2004. Sandelin has coached three Hobey Baker Award winners and 12 NCAA D-I All Americans. Former Stars head coach Cody Chupp (2017-20) is an assistant on Sandelin's staff.

"We are pleased to announce Hunter's commitment to Minnesota Duluth," Stars head coach Rocky Russo said. "We are confident that the fit athletically and academically for Hunter is perfect at Duluth. He is joining Daniel and Kade as well as former Star Adam Kleber making Duluth a destination for players coming through Lincoln. We wish Hunter the best as he continues his career at the NCAA level."

Anderson and the Stars are home Saturday night for their only game this weekend. The Des Moines Buccaneers come to town for Billet Appreciation Night at 6:05. Tickets can be purchased at lincolnstars.com

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2025

Anderson Commits to Minnesota Duluth - Lincoln Stars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.