Stars Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, early four-goal deficit was too much to overcome against the Colorado Eagles, who earned the 5-3 win. Texas was paced by Riley Damiani who scored his first hat trick that pulled the game to 4-3 in the final minute of the third period. Texas' five-game winning streak came to an end with the loss tonight.

The Eagles jumped on the Stars early and rallied for four goals in the opening period. An early power play set up the period for Colorado as Mike Vecchione tallied his second goal in as many nights five minutes into the game. Jean-Luc Foudy sent a shot to the net that bounced off Ben Gleason's leg and found Vecchione between the hashmarks.

Ian Scheid was the beneficiary of another opportunity in the slot as Liam O'Brien spun a pass to the defenseman 12 minutes into the period. The shot from Scheid that beat bow, sprung a stretch of four minutes where the Eagles scored three times. It was TJ Tynan getting loose in the Stars defensive zone next as the winger collected a pass from Foudy and tucked a shot past the blocker of Bow with six minutes to play in the period. Finally, Miles Gendron recorded his first of the season on a long shot through traffic that tucked just inside the post to give Colorado a 4-0 lead before the break.

Bow was pulled once in the game as Tomas Sholl entered the game for almost four minutes and made one save. Bow opened the second period and never allowed another goal on the following 16 shots. He finished off the night with 23 stops while his counterpart Adam Werner earned the win with 26 saves.

Damiani earned his first of three goals in the second period as he drove to the front of the net almost nine minutes into the middle period. The Stars point leader fended off a defender and went across the front of the crease before lifting it past Werner's blocker and into the net.

Texas was held from scoring again 5-on-5 and needed to remove Bow from the net with almost five minutes left in the game to try and mount the comeback. The 5-foot-10 center scored his second of the night on a rebound at the left side of the net. Damiani roofed the puck over Werner to put the Stars within two goals with just over four minutes.

The Mississauga, Ontario native completed the natural hat trick in the final 30 seconds as the puck pinballed to the top of the hash marks. Damiani walked in and with a slap shot, rifled the puck past Werner for his sixth goal of the season. On the ensuing faceoff, O'Brien collected the puck and launched it to the empty net to end the hopes for the Stars in the final 20 seconds.

Damiani is now alone as the Stars leader with 15 points (6-915), leading all AHL rookies and ranking third among all skaters in the league.

The Stars and Eagles hit the ice again on Tuesday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park and will play back-to-back nights to close out their four-game series.

