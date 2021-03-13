Winning Streak Ends for Silver Knights, Fall 4-2 to Reign

The Silver Knights six game winning streak ended Saturday night in Ontario when they came up short against the Reign, 4-2. This is the first time the Silver Knights returned to the ice after a false positive COVID test postponed their game against the Colorado Eagles Monday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Ontario Reign got things going early with a goal from Brett Sutter a couple minutes into the first, followed by another marker from Alex Turcotte to close out the period. Sean Durzi added to the Reign's lead, putting the LA Kings affiliate up 3-0. Ben Jones was the first Silver Knight to get Henderson on the board when a pass from Jermaine Loewen bounced off his skate and into the goal. Bokondji Imama made it 4-1 ONT shortly thereafter. Gage Quinney put HSK within two by the end of the second. Neither team added to the tally in the final stanza, leading to a 4-2 loss for Henderson. This is the Silver Knights second loss in franchise history.

The Silver Knights are now 10-2-0 on the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will face off against the Reign once again tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. PT. Fans can watch on AHLTV or listen on 1230 The Game.

