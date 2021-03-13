American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Brennan Saulnier has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Binghamton on Mar. 10.

Saulnier will miss Lehigh Valley's game Sunday (Mar. 14) at Hershey.

