American Hockey League

American Hockey League Announces Suspension

March 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Brennan Saulnier has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Binghamton on Mar. 10.

Saulnier will miss Lehigh Valley's game Sunday (Mar. 14) at Hershey.

