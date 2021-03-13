American Hockey League Announces Suspension
March 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Brennan Saulnier has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Binghamton on Mar. 10.
Saulnier will miss Lehigh Valley's game Sunday (Mar. 14) at Hershey.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2021
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Heat Look to Extend Team-Record Win Streak Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Condors Go for Eight Straight Wins Tonight at 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #12 Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Correction: Barracuda Fall to Red-Hot Condors 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Hit Road, Suffer 5-3 Loss to Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.