Heat Win Streak Snapped in Saturday Setback

WINNIPEG, MB - Matthew Phillips netted his fourth goal in four games and Rob Hamilton lit the lamp for the first time this season, but the Stockton Heat (8-3-0-0) saw their team-record, eight-game win streak come to an end Saturday with a 4-2 setback against the Manitoba Moose (7-7-2-0).

The Heat jumped on top with the first goal for the eighth consecutive game, Hamilton finding the back of the net for the first time this season with helpers from Giorgio Estephan and Luke Philp. The Moose answered back in the final minute of the frame, David Gustafsson scoring with just 19 seconds remaining to knot the game at one apiece into the first intermission.

The home team struck first in the second stanza, C.J. Suess lighting the lamp for the edge until Phillips pulled Stockton back even in the final minute, flipping a Glenn Gawdin feed past Eric Comrie to pull even through 40 minutes.

Manitoba took over in the third, owning a 13-3 advantage in shots on goal in the final period while hitting twine twice, one an empty-netter, to hand the Heat their first loss since February 23.

NOTABLE

- Rob Hamilton's goal in the first period gives Stockton the first goal in eight consecutive games.

- Giorgio Estephan registered an assist for his third straight game with a helper on Hamilton's score.

- Luke Philp has registered at least one point in four of the last five games and six of the last eight.

- Matthew Phillips' goal gave him four in the four-game set at Manitoba.

- Artyom Zagidulin faced 39 shots, tying the most for a Stockton goalie this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-3

STK PK - 3-4

THREE STARS

First - David Gustafsson (1 goal, 1 assist)

Second - Cole Perfetti (1 goal)

Third - Artyom Zagidulin (36 saves)

GOALIES

W - Eric Comrie (19 saves on 21 shots faced)

L - Artyom Zagidulin (36 saves on 39 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat will have four days off before resuming play on Thursday, March 18 at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 6 p.m. MST, 5 p.m. PST in the first of four games against the Laval Rocket.

