Game Preview: Condors Go for Eight Straight Wins Tonight at 6 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Jose Barracuda on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena at 6 p.m. Bakersfield has won seven consecutive games. The game will be broadcast live on AHLTV and Fox Sports 970 (iHeartRadio App) driven by Three-Way Chevrolet.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and San Jose Barracuda wrap up a weekend set. It is the third of 10 season meetings with the Condors winning the first two by a combined 10-1. The teams will play two more in San Jose on Tuesday and Wednesday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield earned their seventh consecutive win last night, 4-1, over San Jose. C Adam Cracknell (1g-1a), C Cooper Marody (1g-1a), and LW Tyler Benson (2a) each had multi-point nights in the win. G Stuart Skinner stopped 23 of 24 for his 7th straight victory.

San Jose fired the opening seven shots of the game, but came up emptyhanded until an Alexander True goal in the third period broke the shutout bid. The loss snapped a three-game point streak for the Barracuda who came in off a victory on Tuesday over San Diego.

HAMBLIN HEATS UP

Rookie James Hamblin has goals in each of his last two games. The product of the Medicine Hat Tigers scored shorthanded last night, giving the Condors consecutive games with shorthanded markers.

EIGHT IS GREAT

C Cooper Marody (8g-6a) and LW Tyler Benson (4g-10a) each extended their point streaks to eight games last night with multi-point efforts. Marody now leads the AHL in scoring while Benson is t-3rd.

HOLD THE FORT

The Condors seven-game winning streak has come with just seven goals allowed over that span. In addition, the team has not allowed a first period goal during the streak and has outscored the opposition 13-0 in the first over seven games.

CONDORS NOTES

C Cooper Marody picked up 100th point as a Condor last night in his 103rd game played. His nine goals on the season leads the AHL... G Staurt Skinner is second among goaltenders in goals-against average at 1.56 and fourth in save percentage at .940. He has stopped 177 of his last 184 for a .962 save percentage over the past seven games.

BARRACUDA NOTES

RW Joachim Blichfeld was reassigned to the Barracuda on Wednesday. Before his recall he had nine points (6g-3a) over a five-game scoring streak... C Noah Gregor had a goal and assist on Tuesday against San Diego... LW Jayden Halbgewachs has three goals in four games. His three game-winning markers leads the team as well.

