Crunch Blank Penguins, 3-0
March 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- Sam Montembeault and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch potted all three goals in the second period, while Montembeault turned aside all 37 shots he faced. The win advances the Crunch to 4-5-1-0 on the season and 2-1-0-0 in the six-game season series against the Penguins.
Syracuse was 0-for-2 on the power play, but went a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.
After a scoreless first period, Daniel Walcott opened scoring at 11:30 of the middle frame when he was in the slot to redirect Ben Thomas's right-point shot across the goal line. At 16:10, Otto Somppi sped in on a 1-on-1 and fired a shot that was stopped by Emil Larmi, but he found his own rebound and chipped it in. A minute later, Thomas netted a wrister from the right circle.
The Crunch held their lead to down the Penguins in their second consecutive meeting. The Crunch travel to Rochester to face the Amerks on Wednesday.
Crunchables: With tonight's game, defenseman Ben Thomas is now tied for fourth in franchise history with 282 all-time games played...The Crunch scored the first goal of the game for the first time since the season opener...John Ludvig is on a four-game scoring streak with (1g, 3a).
