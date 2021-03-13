Iowa Blanked by Chicago 4-0

Iowa Wild (3-6-2-0; 8 pts.) came up empty on the scoreboard against the Chicago Wolves (9-2-0-1; 19 pts.), losing by a final score of 4-0. Wolves' goaltender Beck Warm recorded his first career professional shutout, stopping all 31 Wild shots in the game.

The first period ended scoreless. Iowa failed to capitalize on two power play opportunities and held a 13-9 lead in shots after 20 minutes of play.

Chicago struck first 3:11 into the second period to take the lead 1-0. Forward Dominik Bokk took a quick wrist shot from the left dot and sent the puck past Wild goaltender Hunter Jones (34 saves).

The Wolves doubled down at 16:28 of the middle period on the power play with a finish from forward Tanner Jeannot, bringing the lead to 2-0 Chicago.

With 40 minutes gone in the game, Chicago led 2-0 and outshot Iowa 19-14 during the second stanza for a two-period lead in shots, 28-27.

The visitors extended their lead 5:33 into the third period with another power play goal. This time, it was forward Tommy Novak finding the back of the net, taking the lead to 3-0 for Chicago.

Iowa's best chance to cut into the deficit came during a five-on-three man-advantage for over a minute at 8:05 of the third period. The Wild were unable to solve Warm, got several shots blocked and failed to convert on the lengthy power play.

Chicago Forward Sheldon Rempal took the lead to 4-0 Wolves at 10:19 of the final period.

Chicago outshot Iowa 38-31, with a 10-4 edge in the third period to pick up their third straight win of the season against the Wild. The win snapped a two-game losing skid for the Wolves dating back to Mar. 5.

The Wild and the Wolves clash again on Mar. 14 at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drops at 3 p.m. CT from downtown Des Moines.

