Heat Look to Extend Team-Record Win Streak Saturday

March 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Saturday, March 13, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (8-2-0-0; 1st Canadian) at Manitoba Moose (6-7-2-0; 4th Canadian)

Arena: Bell MTS Iceplex | Winnipeg, MB

Time: 1:00 p.m. MST | 12:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Today's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TODAY

The hottest team in the AHL returns to the ice for a Saturday matinee in Winnipeg as the Heat face off against the Manitoba Moose in the final game of a four-game set at the Bell MTS Iceplex. Stockton will look to finish off a sweep of the Moose to punctuate what would be a perfect seven-game road trip with a win.

WWWWWWWWINNING

The Heat continue to take an eraser to the club record books, Stockton rattling off a team-best sixth-consecutive road win on Thursday with the 2-1 victory over Manitoba. The 2020-21 Heat already took over the longest string of victories in team history and added to it with Thursday being the eighth in a row for the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames.

STARTING ON TIME

Stockton has made a habit of starting on time throughout the win streak, jumping on top in each of the previous seven games. Among those first goals, only a pair of rookies - Emilio Pettersen and Connor Zary, who has returned to the Kamloops Blazers - scored more than one.

KILLING SPREE

After struggling relative to their gaudy numbers coming into the series for the first three games, the Heat penalty kill played a vital role in Thursday's win with a perfect 5-for-5 performance. The game-winning goal from Martin Pospisil came on the heels of a pair of kills with just 10 seconds of game time between stints down a skater.

CARDIAC KIDS

Stockton's ability to win close games has allowed the club to keep extending its win streak, with each of the last four wins coming by just one score with two needing overtime. It's the just the fourth time in team history that Stockton won four straight games decided by one goal, but the first time that those games have come consecutively. The team record for consecutive wins in one-goal games is six, set over a span of 12 contests in 2015-16.

PETROVIC PILING POINTS

Alex Petrovic has had himself a series thus far against the Moose, with the captain tallying six assists over the first three games. Among his helpers, he's had a hand in two of the three game-deciding goals and has recorded three on the man-advantage.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.