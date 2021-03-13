Iowa Signs Forward Bryce Misley to Ato

Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the signing of forward Bryce Misley to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Misley, 21 (9/5/99), recently finished his senior season at the University of Vermont. Misley played 13 games and recorded one goal, two assists for three points and served as an alternate captain during the 2020-21 season. The Calgary, Alta. native skated in 109 contests over four years with the Catamounts and tallied eight goals, 14 assists for 22 points in his collegiate career.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound left-handed center was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (#116 overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

