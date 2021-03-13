Reign Sign Forward Devante Smith-Pelly to a PTO

EL SEGUNDO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed forward Devante Smith-Pelly to a PTO.

Smith-Pelly, 28, was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (42nd overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. The Scarborough, Ontario native has appeared in 395 NHL games totaling 101 points (44-57=101) between the Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals. He has also played in 144 games at the AHL level where he recorded 90 points (47-43=90).

