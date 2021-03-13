Correction: Barracuda Fall to Red-Hot Condors 4-1

Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (5-4-2-0) allowed a pair of first-period goals on Friday and never could manage to come back, falling to the Bakersfield Condors (9-6-0-0) (Edmonton Oilers), 4-1, at the Mechanics Bank Arena. The win was the Condors' seventh-straight, which matches the Stockton Heat for the longest current streak in the AHL.

- Alexei Melnichuk (2-3-2) suffered the loss, allowing four goals on 22 shots

- Stuart Skinner (7-2-0-0) made 23 saves to earn his seventh-straight W

- After the shutout first period, the Condors have now outscored their opponents in the opening-20 minutes 13-to-0 during their winning streak and have scored the first goal in eight-consecutive games

- Alex True (3) scored his first goal in his last five games, wiping out Skinner's shutout bid at 10:53 of the 3rd period

- Cooper Marody (1+1=2) and Tyler Benson (0+2=2) each collected two points, extending their point streaks to eight games apiece

- Marody now leads the AHL in scoring (16) and goals (9)

- The Condors finished the game 2-for-2 on the penalty-kill and have now killed off their last 20-straight on the PK

