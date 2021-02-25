Stars and Wild Reschedule Postponed Game to March 30

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced with the Iowa Wild and AHL today that their postponed game on Wednesday, Feb. 24 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 30, at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Full season ticket holders will have the rescheduled game automatically added to their ticket account. Fans with 10-game and 6-game packages can add this game to their plan by calling the Stars office at (512) GO-STARS ( 467-8277) or by email at tickets@texasstars.com .

Any purchases made through Ticketmaster.com for Feb. 24 will be automatically moved to the rescheduled date of Mar. 30. Fans may also contact Ticketmaster Customer Service to make changes to their tickets.

