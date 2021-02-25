Henderson Cools Gulls

February 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 4-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights in their first-ever matchup against the club tonight at Orleans Arena. Despite the setback, San Diego co-leads the AHL in wins (7) and points (14), and ranks second in goals scored (30).

Bryce Kindopp scored his first career AHL goal with 1:20 remaining in the first period, marking his second point (1-1=2) through his first four games with San Diego. Simon Benoit added an assist on the play.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx netted his first career AHL shorthanded goal 16:15 into the second period to mark his second goal over the last four games (2-0=2). Andrew Agozzino recorded the primary assist on the goal, picking up assists in back-to-back games.

Keegan Lowe matched a career-high with two assists (0-2=2), marking the ninth multi-point performance of his career. Lowe is one point from 100 career AHL points (17-82=99).

Lukas Dostal made 28 saves as the rookie goaltender continues to lead the AHL in the category with 237 through seven games played.

San Diego and Henderson will meet again on Friday, Feb. 26 (6 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 27 (2 p.m.) at Orleans Arena for a back-to-back set.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Benoit-Olivier Groulx

On the loss

You have to give them credit. They played an outstanding game offensively and defensively. They were standing back a little bit defensively and waiting for a mistake. They capitalized on one. I think we need to look at the video tonight or tomorrow and get back for the next game.

On the penalty kill

It's always good when you have some good penalty killers on your team but, at the same time, you don't want to wear them out by taking too many minutes. Tonight we did. I felt like we did a great job [on the penalty kill], but against a team like Henderson, they have a good power play and skill guys, they can score. I think they scored on one. It's not a secret, we've just got to stay out of the box. We'll be fine 5-on-5.

On his goal

It was a great play by Keegan Lowe and Agozzino. He made a great pass to me and I had a wide open cage. I was happy to bury that goal. It felt good.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

When you start on the penalty kill, I think you put a lot of stress on the guys that were killing penalties. They put a lot of energy into that. A lot of those guys are also on our power play so I think we wore them down in areas that we have to clean up - plays with our sticks. We had a lot of tripping and hooking and those kinds of penalties. That's one area that we have to clean up. I think we've proven this year that we're at our best when we're putting a lot of pressure and focus on forcing [them to make a mistake]. I don't think we did that tonight.

On discipline

We took too many penalties. I thought our penalty killing was sharp early, but then a fatigue factor kicked in. We have to stay away from that. Players have to them and understand it takes a little extra effort or one extra stride to get [their stick] to the puck instead of getting into their feet.

On Bryce Kindopp

That was a nice goal. Bryce picked up some speed there and there was a pass option across, but I thought he did a good job putting that puck on the net. Not sure if it was a deflection or not, but top-shelf, that was a nice goal for us.

On adjustments heading into next game

We'll watch some film and get some feedback, not only for our players, but to get an idea of some of their tendencies, which I think we already picked up during the game. We'll make some minor adjustments and, for us, we need to come out with a lot of energy when we're rolling four lines. When the game is rolling along, we're just fine five-on-five so that's our mindset heading into Friday night.

