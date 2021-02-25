Blue Jackets Reassign Dalpe, MacInnis from Cleveland to Taxi Squad

February 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets reassigned forwards Zac Dalpe and Ryan MacInnis from Cleveland to the Blue Jackets' taxi squad. In five appearances for the Monsters this season, Dalpe posted 3-1-4 with five penalty minutes and a -4 rating while MacInnis supplied 1-1-2 with an even rating in five appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'2", 196 lb. right-shooting native of Paris, ON, Dalpe, 31, contributed 12-13-25 with 36 penalty minutes and a -30 rating in 141 career NHL appearances for the Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, and Columbus spanning parts of nine seasons from 2010-19. Originally selected by Carolina in the second round (45th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Dalpe registered 151-134-285 with 185 penalty minutes and a +17 rating in 383 career AHL appearances for the Albany River Rats, Charlotte Checkers, Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Iowa Wild, and the Monsters spanning parts of 12 seasons from 2009-21. Prior to his professional career, Dalpe tallied 34-36-70 with 44 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 76 NCAA appearances for the Ohio State University spanning two seasons from 2008-10.

A 6'3", 185 lb. left-shooting native of St. Louis, MO, MacInnis, 25, notched 0-1-1 with a +1 rating in ten NHL appearances for Columbus during the 2019-20 season and added 26-61-87 with 133 penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 250 career AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons, Tucson Roadrunners, and Cleveland spanning parts of six seasons from 2015-21. Prior to his professional career, MacInnis supplied 79-101-180 with 95 penalty minutes and a -21 rating in 192 career OHL appearances for the Kitchener Rangers spanning three seasons from 2013-16. In 41 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program during the 2012-13 season, MacInnis notched 8-6-14 with six penalty minutes and a -13 rating and helped Team USA claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.