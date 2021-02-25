American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

February 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







The American Hockey League announced today a schedule change to the postponed Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars game on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at H-E-B Center. The game is rescheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 30 at 7 p.m. CT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.

The Feb. 24 game was postponed due to an abundance of caution regarding league COVID-19 protocols.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.