American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
February 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
The American Hockey League announced today a schedule change to the postponed Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars game on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at H-E-B Center. The game is rescheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 30 at 7 p.m. CT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.
The Feb. 24 game was postponed due to an abundance of caution regarding league COVID-19 protocols.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
