Cheer the IceHogs to Victory with An Autographed Fan Cutout

Cheer on your IceHogs from home and from BMO Harris Bank Center this season with a custom cutout to be featured in the lower level! You can purchase cutouts of yourself, your pets, or a family member or a friend for $45 each.

Each cutout will feature one fan, and each submitted image should contain only the image of the fan that will appear in the cutout. Look for them on AHLTV and on 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR during broadcasts on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

The best yet...during the season, your custom cutout will be autographed by the IceHogs! You can pick up your cutout from BMO Harris Bank Center after the season or shipping options will be available.

Orders will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans will not have the option to select their own seats.

