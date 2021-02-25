Amerks Elect to Continue 2020-21 Season Without Fans
February 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - While we thank New York State for the willingness to open indoor arenas, the Amerks have elected to continue playing the 2020-21 season without fans at The Blue Cross Arena. Our decision is based on capacity restrictions and the logistical challenges surrounding COVID protocols within a consolidated AHL schedule.
We thank all of our fans for their continued support and look forward to the time when we can safely welcome them all back to The Blue Cross Arena.
