San Diego Gulls Announce Time Change to March 13 Game

February 25, 2021







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following time change to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2020-21 regular-season schedule:

- Saturday, March 13â¯-â¯gameâ¯isâ¯now scheduledâ¯to begin atâ¯7â¯p.m.â¯PTâ¯

American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2021

