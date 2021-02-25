San Diego Gulls Announce Time Change to March 13 Game
February 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following time change to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2020-21 regular-season schedule:
- Saturday, March 13â¯-â¯gameâ¯isâ¯now scheduledâ¯to begin atâ¯7â¯p.m.â¯PTâ¯
