Iowa Wild Announces Roster Moves

Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Turner Ottenbreit to a professional try-out agreement (PTO). Additionally, forward Josh Maser has been assigned to Iowa's ECHL affiliate, the Allen Americans.

Ottenbreit, 23 (7/9/97), has skated in 23 games so far this season with Allen and recorded two goals, six assists for eight points. The Yorkton, Sask. native played in 30 games during the 2019-20 season with Iowa and picked up a goal and an assist. Ottenbreit also spent time in Allen last season, where he accrued one goal, ten assists for 11 points in 17 games.

Prior to joining the professional ranks, Ottenbreit played four seasons for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and won a WHL Championship in 2017. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defenseman led the Thunderbirds in plus/minus during 2016-17 and finished sixth in the WHL with a plus-45 rating.

Maser, 22 (1/18/99), scored his first professional goal in his pro debut with Iowa on Feb. 6, 2021, vs. Texas. In total, the forward from Penticton, B.C. has played two games with the Wild this season.

