Silver Knights Win with Third Period Rally

February 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







Jack Dugan's three-point night led the Henderson Silver Knights to a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Both teams started the night with solid defense. It took close to 19 minutes into the first period for the San Diego Gulls to score the first goal of the evening. Henderson picked up the pace in the second period with two transition breakaways that came up short. Halfway through the second Paul Cotter was able to put the Silver Knights on the board to even the score 1-1. The Gulls would answer back late in the second period with a two-on-one breakaway goal. A quick power play goal by Gage Quinney would knot the game up at 2-2 to start the third period. Minutes later Jack Dugan would have his third point of the night with a goal that would serve as the game winner.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will play the San Diego Gulls once again on Friday at 6:00 pm at Orleans Arena. Catch the game on 1230 The Game and AHL TV.

