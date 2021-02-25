Roadrunners Return to Ice, Fall to Eagles

February 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Loveland, Colorado - The Roadrunners went on the road once again Wednesday evening, taking on the Colorado Eagles at the Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles wound up winning their home opener 3-1.

After a first period that saw three Tucson penalty kills and no goals scored by either team, the Eagles opened up the scoring nine minutes into the second period. The Roadrunners tied it at one off of a power-play goal by Victor Soderstrom from the blue line, but Colorado would take the lead two minutes later. Colorado would add to their lead early in the third with a goal by Greg Pateryn, his third of the year. The Eagles would hold on to the lead and earn their second win of the season. The Roadrunners suffered their first loss of the season, and now sit at 4-1-0-0. Roadrunners goaltender Ivan Prosvetov made his fifth straight start for Tucson, making 29 saves. Lane Pederson and Michael Bunting each picked up assists on the Soderstrom goal, their fifth and fourth of the season, respectively.

The Roadrunners continue their road series against the Eagles Friday night, February 26th at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado, at 7:00 p.m. You can listen to the game in Tucson on FOX 1450 AM and on the iHeart Radio app or watch the game on AHL TV.

THEY SAID IT

"Obviously not the results we were looking for, but I'm not upset with the effort. It was simply our puck management and our attention to defensive zone details were under par for this group."

Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin after the game on his team's performance in Wednesday night's 3-1 loss to Colorado.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.