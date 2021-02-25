Marlies Fall Short against Stockton

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: J. Duszak (2) (T. Gaudet, N. Robertson), T. Kivihalme (2) (N. Robertson, R. Chartier)

Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (24/28)

Stockton: Z. Leslie (1) (C. Poolman, C. Zary), A. Ruzicka (1) (M. Philips, C. Mackey), A. Petrovic (1) PP (E. Pettersen, A. Ruzicka), A. Ruzicka (2) PP (Unassisted)

Goaltender: D. Wolf (33/35)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Joseph Duszak opened the scoring at 1:28 of the first period. He has points (2-1-3) in three consecutive games. Duszak has collected five points (2 goals, 3 assists) through seven games this season.

Teemu Kivihalme scored Toronto's second goal at 7:06 of the third period. He has points (2-1-3) in three consecutive games. Kivihalme has picked up four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in seven games this season.

Tyler Gaudet recorded the primary assist on Duszak's first period goal. Gaudet has the team-lead in points (4-4-8) through seven games. He has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in his last three games.

Nick Robertson had the secondary assist on Duszak's first period goal and the primary assist on Kivihalme's third period goal. This is his first multi-assist AHL game. He's tied for the team-lead in assists (5).

Rourke Chartier registered the secondary assist on Kivihalme's third period goal. He has four assists through seven games this season.

Andrew D'Agostini stopped 24 of 28 shots he faced. D'Agostini is now 4-3-0-0 on the season with a .922 save percentage and a 2.18 goals against average.

OF NOTE...

The Marlies are third in the AHL in goals for (26).

Toronto went 2-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-6 on the power play.

Toronto had a 35-28 edge in shots in all situations. Kenny Agostino and Timothy Liljegren led the Marlies with six shots on goal.

The Marlies are 4-3-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 2-1-0-0 against the Stockton Heat.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 0-2-0-0 when tied after the first period and 0-2-0-0 when trailing after the second period.

Toronto is 2-3-0 when outshooting their opponent.

The Marlies are 0-1-0-0 in Wednesday games and are 4-3-0-0 in February.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: T. Gaudet (4)

Assists: K. Agostino, A. Brooks, T. Liljegren, N. Robertson (5)

Points: T. Gaudet (8)

PPG: A. Brooks (2)

Shots: K. Agostino (24)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+8)

PIMS: H. Elynuik (14)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On how Stockton's special teams performed against Toronto:

They made it difficult for us. As we talked about in the last couple of games, they're going to get better and better every game in the series. It's early in the year. We know their staff is going to keep tightening up their details. They did a great job on the penalty kill, making it difficult for us to gain entry and get set up. And then in zone, they definitely made it challenging for us to get pucks to the net

On whether he saw growth from his team in this game:

We think so. We came out with a good start. We haven't had the greatest starts in the last few games. Today was a little bit better. They came out a little slow but they gained a lot of traction towards the end of the first. We definitely were on the wrong side of chances for and against by the end of the first period. We kept fighting, we kept coming back and finding a way. This team has been very resilient. They're coming together as a really strong group. It was positive to see them fight through this game and claw their way back. Not the outcome we want at all but there's definitely some positives to build off of it.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

February 19: Recalled defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer from loan to Wichita (ECHL)

Signed defenceman Dakota Krebs to an ATO

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

February 26 at Stockton - 4:00 p.m.

March 1 vs. Manitoba - 7:00 p.m.

March 3 vs. Manitoba - 7:00 p.m.

March 5 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

March 6 vs. Stockton - 3:00 p.m.

