Stanley Cup to Appear at the Worcester Railers HC Game on March 9 Presented by Mercantile Center
January 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders® (@NYIslanders), announced today that the Stanley Cup® will appear at the Worcester Railers game at the DCU Center on March 9 at 7pm presented by Mercantile Center.
On Saturday, March 9 the Railers host the Norfolk Admirals at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAY! The Stanley Cup® will appear from 6-8:30pm in the DCU Center concourse presented by Mercantile Center. Fans will have an opportunity to take their photo with the Stanley Cup during the game. The Railers will be wearing a special Nickelodeon themed jersey presented by the Worcester Credit Union. Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS presented by MidState Auto Group with a Railers player signing autographs during the first intermission.
In addition, the Stanley Cup® will appear at the 1st Annual Worcester WinterFest at Mercantile Center. WinterFest will take place Saturday, March 9 from 12:00pm - 6:00pm and will feature Ice Sculptures (one of the Stanley Cup®), Live Music, Children's Games, Food Trucks, A Beer Garden and more! Special feature is the Stanley Cup® from 4:30pm-5:15pm. The event is free and open to the public and is located at 100 Front Street in Worcester next to the Mercantile Center Garage, 201 Commercial Street.
Individual tickets to the Railers game start as low as $15 by calling 508-365-1750 or visit RailersHC.com. Save $$$ with a RAILERS 6 PACK which includes six flex tickets and a Railers winter hat starting at $99.
The Railers Tavern located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com. For information on the 1st Annual Worcester WinterFest, please call 617-439-7700.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
