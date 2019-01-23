Royals to Induct Broadcasters Mark Thompson and Pat Richards to Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, will induct broadcasters Mark Thompson and Pat Richards to the Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor Sat., Feb. 2 prior to the Royals' 7:00 p.m. game against the Manchester Monarchs. Thompson worked 964 games for the team as the play-by-play announcer, media relations director and hockey operations coordinator from 2005-17. He broadcasted 466 games alongside Richards. Now in his 16th season with the team, Richards is the only color commentator in Royals history. The tandem was on the call for the decisive Game 5 of the 2013 Kelly Cup Finals in Stockton, CA as the Royals triumphed over the Thunder, 6-0, on May 25, 2013 to secure Reading's first Kelly Cup.

Fans in attendance at the Feb. 2 game will receive a Thompson and Richards Commemorative Puck, pres. by Diamond Credit Union. 2019 marks the first time a pair of individuals will be honored simultaneously to the Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor. It's also Marvel Super Hero™ Night and the Royals will wear Black Panther jerseys.

Mark Thompson: "I'm simultaneously shocked and thrilled by the honor, but particularly happy to share this moment with my good friend - and clearly one of the great color commentators in minor pro hockey history - Pat Richards."

Pat Richards: "It's a thrill Mark and I will receive this honor at the same time," Richards said. "To be recognized with some of the iconic names in Royals history is also touching. Thank you to Shawn Hackman and the entire Royals organization and I look forward to the ceremony on February 2nd."

Royals President/General Manager Shawn Hackman: "Mark and Pat have played a tremendously-important role in shaping a generation of Royals fans' experiences. Each are more than deserving of this honor."

Thompson joined Reading as the team's second-ever play-by-play broadcaster and was on the air for 100 Kelly Cup Playoff games. As the team's media relations director and hockey operations coordinator he ensured fans and media stayed informed with the Royals and that the team's travel arrangements were made and executed. During his time on the air, the Royals provided fans with the Deibler Dental In-Arena Broadcast as well as play-by-play on local radio stations. The Deibler Dental In-Arena Broadcast continues to this day on 99.3 FM along with a broadcast on Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals.

Thompson now works as an executive for the U.S. Table Tennis Association in Colorado Springs, CO.

Richards began working for the Royals at the start of the team's third season, 2003-04. Reading qualified for its first Kelly Cup Playoffs berth in his first season serving as color analyst. Richards worked with play-by-play broadcaster John Curtis for a pair of seasons and then teamed up with Thompson to begin the 2005-06 campaign. The Royals have made the playoffs 13 times with Richards as a color analyst.

