K-Wings Acquire Zombo from Wichita
January 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, acquired forward Dominic Zombo from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for future considerations the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Zombo, 27, joins the K-Wings after appearing in 18 games between the Cincinnati Cyclones and Wichita Thunder this season, netting four points (1g, 3a). The forward has skated in a total of 221 ECHL games through his four year career notching 74 points (26g, 48a). Zombo is no stranger to the Central Division having spent the last two seasons in Cincinnati, after starting his career with the Walleye. Prior to turning pro Zombo spent four seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, appearing in 111 games for the Mavericks.
The forward is expected to be available on Friday night against Rapid City.
