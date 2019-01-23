Goaltender Evan Cormier Re-Assigned to Thunder
January 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon that goaltender Evan Cormier has been re-assigned to the Thunder from the AHL's Binghamton Devils.
Cormier, 21, has had an impressive run through two stops this year. The Bowmanville, ON native started the 2018-2019 season in college at the University of Guelph in Ontario. With the Gryphons, Cormier appeared in 13 games, collecting a 6-7-0 record to go along with a 2.27 GAA and .926 save percentage.
After leaving school and taking his game to the American Hockey League, Cormier only saw his numbers progress. The 2016 4th Round pick of the New Jersey Devils compiled a 4-1-0 record in six games with Binghamton, to pair with a 2.09 GAA and .933 save percentage.
Prior to this season, Cormier played five years of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League split between the North Bay Battalion and Saginaw Spirit. His best season came during the 2017-2018 campaign when he split 48 decisions with a 24-24-0 record, a 3.18 GAA and .900 save percentage.
The Thunder are back in action for a trio of games this week, their first three-in-three set this season. Adirondack wraps up its four-game homestand Friday night when the Worcester Railers make their return to Glens Falls. The Thunder will then head out for another pair of games, Saturday night in Worcester and Sunday afternoon in Maine to take on the Mariners. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.
