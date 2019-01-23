Berks County Convention Center Authority Purchases Assets of Royals from Jack Gulati

Reading, PA - The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA) agreed Friday to purchase the assets of the Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, from Mr. Jack Gulati, contingent upon approval of the ECHL Board of Governors. The acquisition of assets will take place on or before June 30, 2019 and ensures the Royals will remain in Reading and play at Santander Arena.

Mike Ehlerman, Chairman of the BCCCA: "BCCCA is pleased that we worked out a deal to keep the Royals in Reading where they have played since 2001. The team is an important part of the framework of Berks County and BCCCA and the Royals will continue to provide the community with an excellent family entertainment option."

Shawn Hackman, Royals President and General Manager: "BCCCA will continue to enhance the experience of fans attending games at Santander Arena. All Royals fans should be excited about this relationship and the future of the team in Reading. We would like to thank BCCCA and Mr. Gulati for their hard work to keep the Royals at Santander Arena."

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin: "The ECHL is pleased to see that the Royals will continue to play hockey in Reading and want to wish Royals fans the best."

"We are excited about BCCCA's acquisition of the assets of the Reading Royals professional hockey team and we believe with the BCCCA's experience and resources behind us, we can look forward to expanding our business and creating an exceptional experience for our fans," said John Long, Chief Financial Officer for the Reading Royals. "The acquisition will allow the Reading Royals to remain in Reading and continue to build upon their legacy both on the ice and in the community."

"My sole purpose in purchasing the team in 2014 was to keep it in Reading," said Mr. Gulati. "With this sale, it completes my purpose and my dream to keep the hockey team in Reading. I would like to thank the entire Reading Royals fan base for their passion and support of the team during my time as owner. I know the team will be able to continue to function and operate as a strong part of Berks County at Santander Arena. I would also like to thank the Berks County Convention Center Authority for their strong commitment to keep the Royals in Reading."

