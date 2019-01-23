Steelheads, Jayden DeLuca Foundation Raise over $16,000 in Jersey Auction

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads and Jayden DeLuca Foundation have announced the total donations from last weekend's Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction at CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads fans contributed $16,570 in donations to the Jayden DeLuca Foundation in their initiatives to support children with heart conditions.

Fans had the opportunity to purchase a game-worn specialty jersey designed by the Jayden DeLuca Foundation surrounding that theme and worn on Friday and Saturday night. Three jerseys shared the highest bid of $1,500: Keegan Kanzig, Kale Kessy, and Blue, the Steelheads mascot.

"Every year, we continue to be impressed and humbled by the support by our fans for our charitable causes, especially the Jayden DeLuca Foundation fundraiser," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "Working with Jeremy and Karalie DeLuca as well as Julie with the Foundation over the last few seasons has opened our eyes and those of our fan base to this cause, and the care and support for this effort continues to grow around the community.

"The Jayden DeLuca Foundation does extraordinarily important work for families in the Treasure Valley each year, and we hope the continued effort by the Steelheads fan base helps to boost research efforts to find cures for heart disease and assist in the support of those affected by pediatric heart conditions."

The Steelheads have now collected a combined $30,592 during their two jersey auctions of the season with the prior auction bringing in over $14,000 for St. Luke's Children's Hospital. The Marvel Superhero Night Jersey Auction on February 23 and the St Luke's Pink In The Rink Jersey Auction on March 8-9 will be the final two specialty jersey auctions of the season.

The Steelheads continue their nine-game road trip on Saturday, Jan. 26 against the Wichita Thunder from Intrust Bank Arena and return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.

