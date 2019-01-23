Solar Bears Celebrity Classic Game Set for March 2

January 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will host the team's Celebrity Classic Game, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson, P.A. on Saturday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center prior to the Solar Bears game that evening at 7 p.m. against the Florida Everblades. Former Solar Bears defenseman Eric Baier and goaltender Ryan Massa will both participate in the Celebrity Classic Game.

Baier, 30, skated with the Solar Bears for parts of five seasons from 2013-18, where he skated in a club-record 236 games, producing 111 points (33g-78a) and 73 penalty minutes and set franchise marks for career goals, assists and points scored by a defenseman. Baier served as captain in three of his seasons with the team, and was named team MVP during the 2015-16 campaign. Baier was also a three-time recipient of the Rob Kenny Memorial Award for outstanding community service.

Massa, 28, tended goal for the Solar Bears for two seasons from 2015-17, and left his mark on a number of Solar Bears goaltending records. In 78 career appearances, Massa went 41-27-6 with a 3.01 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and four shutouts. His 22 wins during the 2016-17 season remains the single-season club record for victories, and he also owns the club single-game record for saves with a 57-save performance on Dec. 22, 2016 vs. Florida.

Fans can purchase a Celebrity Classic Game package that includes:

Roster spot for Celebrity Classic Game

Personalized Celebrity Classic Game jersey

10 tickets to the Solar Bears vs. Everblades Military Appreciation Night game, presented by HunterVision on March 2 at 7 p.m.

To purchase a Celebrity Classic Game package, call the Solar Bears front office at (407) 951-8200. Roster spots are limited.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they face the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 7:35 p.m. at Infinite Energy Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

Fighting Four Packs Presented by CenturyLink:

Gear up for the second half of the 2018-19 season with a Fighting Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four remaining home games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, First Watch, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Saturday, Feb. 23 game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, part of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint. Packs start as low as $69.99 - CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.