Americans Announce Players for February 16th Alumni Game
January 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today the names of players committed to play in the February 16th Alumni Game.
Players from the past nine seasons were invited to be a part of the 10-year Anniversary weekend. The game will take place at 4:00 pm on Saturday, February 16th.
The players committed to be here that weekend include:
Forwards - Bruce Graham, Justin Bowers, Jarret Lukin, Tobias Whelan, Brian McMillin, Jason Deitsch, Gary Steffes and Mathieu Aubin.
Defense - Erik Adams, Mike Salekin, Tyler Ludwig, Trevor Ludwig, Aaron Gens and Andy Wozniewski
Goalies - David McKee and Riley Gill
The list also includes Dallas Stars Alumni Bob Bassen, Craig Ludwig and Brad Lukowich
Both Riley Gill and Aaron Gens will be here on the bench during the alumni game, as well as a part of the autograph session, with more details and more player announcements coming soon.
Tickets for this game will be included as part of the nightcap when the Allen Americans face the Reading Royals at 7:05 pm on Harry Potter Night. Call 972-912-1000 for more information
Americans Next Home Game:
Wednesday,January 30th vs. Idaho
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Venue: Allen Event Center
