Kalamazoo's Sorenson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

January 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Tanner Sorenson of the Kalamazoo Wings has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 14-20.

Sorenson scored two goals and added six assists for eight points in three games last week.

The 25-year-old had a six-point game (2g-4a) in a 10-8 win at Fort Wayne on?Wednesday and after being held scoreless in a 4-1 loss to Cincinnati on?Friday he posted two assists in a 4-3 victory against Toledo on?Saturday.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Sorenson has tallied 31 points (10g-21a) in 22 games with the K-Wings this season. He began the season with Winterthur EHC in Switzerland where he had five points (3g-2a) in eight games.

Sorenson has recorded 103 points (45g-58a) in 156 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo and Alaska.

Prior to turning pro, Sorenson had 35 points (19g-17a) in 104 career games at Michigan State University

On behalf of Tanner Sorenson, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kalamazoo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Jonne Tammela, Orlando (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.) and Mark MacMillan, Wichita (2 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: John Edwardh (Adirondack), Marc-Olivier Roy (Fort Wayne), Matt Rupert (Indy), Kelly Klima (Norfolk), Tad Kozun (South Carolina), T.J. Hensick (Toledo), Jared Thomas (Tulsa) and Troy Josephs (Wheeling).

