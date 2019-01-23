Zombo Dealt to Kalamazoo

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Dominic Zombo has been dealt to the Kalamazoo Wings for financial considerations.

Zombo, 27, has appeared in five games for the Thunder registering one goal. He was acquired in a trade back on January 3rd from the Cincinnati Cyclones for financial considerations as well.

The Thunder returns from the All-Star Break on Saturday night to host the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 p.m.

