Zombo Dealt to Kalamazoo
January 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Dominic Zombo has been dealt to the Kalamazoo Wings for financial considerations.
Zombo, 27, has appeared in five games for the Thunder registering one goal. He was acquired in a trade back on January 3rd from the Cincinnati Cyclones for financial considerations as well.
The Thunder returns from the All-Star Break on Saturday night to host the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 p.m.
Saturday night is #ILOVEWICHITA Night. Get this great family four pack to help commemorate the night. Click here to learn more on how you can get a package valued at $140 for just $65!
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 23, 2019
- Zombo Dealt to Kalamazoo - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Acquire Zombo from Wichita - Kalamazoo Wings
- Sorenson Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads, Jayden DeLuca Foundation Raise over $16,000 in Jersey Auction - Idaho Steelheads
- Kalamazoo's Sorenson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Atlanta's Bonar Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Komm Recalled from Loan by Phantoms - Reading Royals
- Sean Bonar Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals to Induct Broadcasters Mark Thompson and Pat Richards to Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.