Staine Stifles Ems in Spokane's 3-0 Win

June 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Connor Staine tossed six superlative innings and GJ Hill added three hits as the Indians shut out the Emeralds, 3-0, in front of 3,370 fans at Avista Stadium for the Native Culture Day Game presented by the Spokane Tribe of Indians.

TOP PERFORMERS

Staine was excellent for the third consecutive outing, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out seven. The right-hander out of Central Florida has given up just one earned run over his last three appearances totaling 18 innings (0.50 ERA) to lower his season ERA by a run and a third.

Hill, the son of 13-year MLB veteran Glenallen Hill, doubled twice among three hits and is now batting .450 (9-for-20) with four extra-base hits in his first five games with the Indians.

Carson Skipper tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts while Zach Agnos went 1-2-3 in the ninth for this tenth save of the season.

