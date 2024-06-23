Big Hits Bash C's to 6-4 Triumph

June 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - A resilient effort from the Canadians led to a 6-4 victory over the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] on Saturday night in Pasco. The C's have now taken five of the first six games in the series and have started the second half with a 2-0 record.

Vancouver jumped out to an early lead thanks to a two-run double from Jackson Hornung in the first inning, which seemed like it would be enough to back another strong start from Ryan Jennings.

The New Braunfels, TX native was electric, striking out a season high 10 and giving up just one earned run - on a solo homer - through five innings. Jennings left the game with a 2-1 lead and in line for the victory but settled for a no decision after a big sixth inning from the Dust Devils.

After Je'Von Ward walloped a home run in the top of the sixth to extend the lead to 3-1, the Canadians promptly gave up that lead in the bottom of the inning. Chay Yeager (W, 2-3) got the first two outs of the inning but a walk and double set the stage for Cam Williams. The Dust Devils DH hit his second home run of the game to give the home team a 4-3 lead.

But as they've done all week long, the Canadians offense continued to battle. In the top of the seventh, Nick Goodwin hit a game-tying home run on the tenth pitch he saw. The C's would then add a run on a Dylan Rock double and a Jean Arnaez RBI single in the eighth and another on a bases loaded error in the ninth to lead 6-4.

Josh Mollerus (S, 3) pitched the last two innings, allowing just one hit and one walk to earn his third save of the year.

The seven-game series wraps up tomorrow night with Rafael Sanchez starting for the Canadians against Tri-City's Ryan Costeiu. RE/MAX Canadians baseball can be heard on Sportsnet 650, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.