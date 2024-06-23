Emeralds Shut Out Against Spokane

Spokane, WA - The Ems were shut out for the 2nd time this season in a 7-0 defeat against Spokane. With the win tonight Spokane was able to clinch the series victory over Eugene. The Ems will look to get their 1st win of the 2nd half in the series finale tomorrow night.

It was a scoreless 2 innings with both pitchers looking great. German Marquez was making a rehab start for Spokane and Trevor McDonald was the starter for Eugene. In the bottom of the 3rd Spokane was able to jump out to a 2-0 lead. G.J Hill scored the first run of the night on an inside the park home run and Juan Guerrero hit a 2-out RBI-Single to extend their lead to 2-0. In the 4th inning Robby Martin Jr. hit his 5th home run of the season and Spokane had jumed out to a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 6th Jose Cordova hit an RBI-Single to score Jack Blomgren. In the 7th inning Spokane added 3 more runs. Kyle Karros hit a 2-run home run and Juan Guerrero hit a solo home run immediately after. It was the Indians final run of the night.

Trevor McDonald got the start tonight and pitched 3.1 innings while allowing 2 runs. He did strike out 6 and walked just 2 batters. While McDonald did surrender the 2 runs in the 3rd inning he looked great tonight and his slider was working as his strikeout pitch all night long. Cody Tucker pitched 2.1 innings and allowed 2 earned runs while striking out 4 batters. Trent Harris went the distance and gave up 3 earned runs. He struck out 2 batters and didn't allow a walk. As a team the Emeralds pitching staff combined for 2 strikeouts.

Offensively today for the Ems they just couldn't cash in runners when they had them in scoring position. They were 1-12 in scoring position and had ample opportunities. Before the game got out of hand in the bottom of the 7th, the Ems got the first 2 base runners on in both the 6th and 7th inning but couldn't drive home a run. It's a good sign to see Eugene getting players on base and in scoring position, but they'll have to turn things around quickly at the plate once the runners do get in scoring position.

It's the 3rd straight loss for the Emeralds here at Avista Stadium. They'll look to close out the 7-game series with a series finale victory tomorrow afternoon. Jack Choate will get the starting nod for the 2nd time this week. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

