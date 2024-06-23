Emeralds Suffer Shutout for 2nd Straight Night

June 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Spokane, WA - The Ems were shut out for the 2nd night in a row against Spokane by a final score of 3-0. The Ems drop the 7 game series 2-5. They now have an 0-3 record to start the 2nd half. The good news for the Ems is they'll get ready to play 15 of their next 18 games at home.

Jack Choate got the start tonight and was solid on the mound. He pitched 5 innings and allowed 4 hits and gave up 2 runs with 1 of them being earned. He walked 1 batter and struck out 1.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning Spokane was able to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Jean Perez drew a 1-out walk and G.J Hill hit a bunt single. There was an error on the play that allowed the 2 runners to move into 2nd and 3rd base. The next batter Dyan Jorge hit a double that scored both runs. Choate was able to get the next 2 batters out to get out of the jam.

In the bottom of the 6th Spokane added their 3rd and final run of the night. Juan Guerrero started the inning with a walk and Jack Blomgren hit a triple to score the run. The next batter Bryant Betancourt hit into a groundout and Thomas Gavello at 2nd base was able to keep the runner at 3rd base. The next batter reached on a fielder's choice and Gavello once again made a great play and threw out the runner who was trying to score at first. On the next pitch Onil Perez was able to throw out Jose Cordova who was attempting to steal a base.

The offense had a slow night this afternoon as they had just 6 total base runners. Turner Hill led the way with a 2-hit night, and he ended the week with 9 total hits. The other 2 Ems batters with base hits were Onil Perez and Alex Suarez. Diego Velasquez reached base once on a walk and Garrett Frechette reached on a hit-by-pitch.

The series started out great for Eugene but the wheels fell off the wagon over the weekend. Eugene is now in the middle of a 20 scoreless inning streak. They'll look to get things straightened out on their off day tomorrow and be ready to roll next Tuesday.

On Tuesday night the Emeralds will open up a 6-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils. First pitch will be set for 6:35 P.M. It'll mark the first game of a 12-game stretch for Eugene where they will play every day for 12 days. The Ems need to bounce back in a big way and get some wins to get back into the 2nd half Northwest League race.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.