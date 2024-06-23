Heath Hembree to Make Rehab Appearance

June 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Right-handed relief pitcher Heath Hembree has been assigned to the Everett AquaSox for a rehab appearance. This will be his first appearance with the AquaSox as the Seattle Mariners organization signed him to a minor league contract on February 2, 2024.

The 35-year-old Hembree has appeared in parts of 11 MLB seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox. He most-notably spent parts of seven seasons with the Red Sox, winning a World Series ring with them in 2018.

The native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round (168th overall) after playing college baseball at the College of Charleston. He made his MLB debut with the Giants on September 3, 2013. He owns a career 21-13 record across 356 innings of work, pitching to a 4.37 ERA while tallying 394 punch-outs.

This MLB Rehab announcement is brought to you by Major League Pizza located at 2811 Colby Avenue in Everett.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.