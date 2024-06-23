Márquez Leads Indians in 7-0 Shutout Win

June 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Germán Márquez tossed four strong innings in his rehab appearance and was backed by four home runs from the Spokane offense as the Indians blanked the Emeralds, 7-0, in front of 6,300 fans at Avista Stadium for Star Wars & Fireworks Night presented by NWOS.

Márquez looks just about ready to return to big league action after his second rehab appearance following last year's Tommy John surgery. The 29-year-old right-hander allowed just one hit and two walks over four scoreless frames while striking out three. A Silver Slugger in 2018 and National League All-Star in 2021, Márquez's return to Coors Field will provide a major boost to the Rockies rotation.

GJ Hill homered for the second consecutive game - this time an inside-the-park variety - while Robby Martin Jr., Kyle Karros, and Juan Guerrero all hit solo home runs in the win.

Blake Adams was phenomenal in relief of Márquez and picked up his fifth win of the season. The K-State alum struck out five and allowed just one walk over five scoreless frames to lower his ERA to 2.53 - the eight-best mark in the NWL this season.

