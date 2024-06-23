10 Hits Not Enough on Pink at the Park Night

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox donned special pink jerseys and collected double-digit hits on Pink at the Park night in front of 2,808 fans as Hillsboro won Saturday's game 7-2.

Ryan Hawks worked a strong first three innings, allowing zero runs and only one hit while striking out three batters.

The AquaSox broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning. After Caleb Cali and Andrew Miller hit consecutive singles, Axel Sanchez knocked an RBI double to score Cali, providing Everett a 1-0 lead. It was Sanchez's second consecutive Pink at the Park night collecting an RBI base hit, as he hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning to win 2023's edition of the game.

Hillsboro reclaimed their lead in the top of the fourth inning as Gavin Conticello hit a two-run home run. They added five more runs across the final five innings of the contest.

Hawks concluded his night after throwing six innings of four-run baseball, striking out five while walking zero batters. Relieving Hawks was left-hander Holden Laws, who threw one shutout inning. Anthony Tomczak and Joseph Hernandez also pitched, with each throwing one inning.

The Frogs added one run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Miller hit an RBI double. However, it would not matter, as Hillsboro secured their 7-2 win one out later.

Offensively, the AquaSox tallied 10 hits on the night, with Jared Sundstrom, Josh Hood, and Miller collecting multi-hit nights. Miller had a team-high three hits. Also hitting safely were Sanchez, Hood, and Brock Rodden. Miller and Sanchez both doubled and, as a team, the Frogs drew a trio of walks.

