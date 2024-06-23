Script Flipped, Hops Homer Three Times in Win

Everett, WA - The Hops flipped the script on Saturday night at Funko Field. After allowing four home runs in the 8-2 loss yesterday, Hillsboro would hit three homers of their own in a 7-2 win against Everett. Gavin Conticello was 3-for-5 with 3 RBI, with Junior Franco and Jose Fernandez also adding home runs. Joe Elbis recorded his sixth win of the season and pitched seven innings, including a rare three-pitch inning in the Hops' win.

Joe Elbis took a 1.83 ERA into Saturday's contest and was brilliant again. Elbis had pitched at least 5.2 innings in each of his last seven starts, including pitching seven or more innings in three of his last five.

Elbis breezed through the first two innings and needed just three pitches to get through the second inning. According to Baseball Almanac, a three-pitch inning has only happened 207 times in the history of the MLB.

Everett struck first in the third inning on Axel Sanchez's fourth double of the season. His RBI double made it 1-0 and would be the only lead Everett had all game.

The Hops scored runs in each of the next three innings to take a commanding lead. Gavin Conticello hit one of the longest home runs of the season, a 443-foot blast that left the ballpark in right field and gave Hillsboro a 2-1 lead. Ryan Hawks has now allowed a home run in six of his last seven outings.

Junior Franco then added to the tally with a home run of his own in the fifth, a solo shot that made it 3-1.

Hawks was still on the mound in the sixth inning when Conticello had another extra-base hit, this time an RBI double that extended the lead to 4-1.

Anthony Tomczak came in relief for the Sox in the eighth inning and the Hops added to their lead. Christian Cerda had an RBI single and then Jose Fernandez capped it off with a two-run homer off the scoreboard. Fernandez's second homer of the year was Hillsboro's third of the game.

Hillsboro took a 7-1 lead to the ninth where the Sox added one, but the Hops held on for a 7-2 win.

Peña, Hurley and Franco all had two-hit games in the victory.

The Hops clinched a series win against Everett and have won four of the first six games of the seven-game series. The final game of the set will be tomorrow at Funko Field. First pitch is at 4:05 with the pregame show starting at 3:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

