Dust Devils Bedeviled Again by Canadians

June 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Cam Williams comes in to score

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Cam Williams comes in to score(Tri-City Dust Devils)

The homestanding Tri-City Dust Devils (0-2 2H) again received a two-homer game from one of their players at a place not known for longballs but the Vancouver Canadians (2-0 2H) again found a way to get past their hosts for a 6-4 win Saturday night in front of 2,407 at Gesa Stadium.

DH Cam Williams provided the power on a hot summer's night in Pasco, hitting both a solo blast to right-center in the bottom of the 2nd inning to get his team on the board and a two-run shot to just left of center off of Vancouver reliever Chay Yeager (2-3) in the 6th to give Tri-City a 4-3 lead. In homering twice a night after 1B Matt Coutney did the same, the two sluggers became the first Dust Devils to team up for back-to-back two-homer games since Jordy Barley and Sean Guilbe did the same on July 27th and 28th of the 2019 season at Everett's Funko Field.

The night also marked the first two-homer game for Williams since his collegiate days at the University of Texas, a March 27, 2021 matchup against Oklahoma with now-Vancouver CF Jace Bohrofen in the opposing dugout that night as a member of the Sooners.

Both starting pitchers caused the other team issues, with Tri-City starter Chris Clark going six innings and giving up three runs while striking out seven. Canadians hurler Ryan Jennings, meanwhile, struck out a career-high ten batters in his five innings of work. Both received no-decisions for their efforts.

The game began to turn in the top of the 7th inning when SS Nick Goodwin left the yard for a solo homer to left field that tied the game at 4-4. 2B Jean Arnaez's RBI single off of new Tri-City reliever Jose Fermin (0-1) in the 8th ended up the game-winning hit, with Vancouver adding another run on a fielding error by reliever Jake Smith with the bases loaded in the 9th for the final 6-4 margin.

2B Caleb Ketchup had a great night at the plate as well, going 2-2 with a double, two walks and three stolen bases. The Atlanta native, with 25 steals, now stands one behind Spokane outfielder Cole Carrigg for the most stolen bases in the Northwest League in 2024. 3B Chad Stevens also made an impact with an RBI double in the 6th that got the Dust Devils back within a run at the time at 3-2.

Though the game did not go the way the home faithful had hoped, the fans stuck around to enjoy a great fireworks show, presented by Columbia Basin Hearing Center, launched from over the outfield fence and lighting up the Tri night sky.

The series finale of the seven-game, six-day set between Tri-City and Vancouver has been set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch Sunday night at Gesa Stadium, where it will be Love at 425° Night presented by Papa Murphy's. Right-hander Ryan Costeiu (0-2, 3.13 ERA) will make his second start of the series for the Dust Devils, matched up against righty Rafael Sanchez (2-1, 5.18 ERA) of the Canadians.

Broadcast coverage of Sunday night's series finale begins with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. both here and on the MiLB app, with video coverage on Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

Tickets for Sunday's ballgame are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.