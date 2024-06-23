Victor Labrada Gives Webbly A Birthday Victory

Everett AquaSox greet Victor Labrada after his game-winning hit

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox rallied throughout the final four innings to defeat Hillsboro on Sunday Fun Day, securing victory 8-7 in walk-off fashion in front of 2,580 fans at Funko Field.

The AquaSox began the afternoon celebrating their favorite, fun-loving, fanatical mascot's birthday. Webbly and his favorite mascot friends celebrated with cake, a dance party, and a bucket of Big-League Chew.

When the baseball game began, right-hander Michael Morales spotlessly started his afternoon. He began his afternoon throwing four perfect innings, striking out three batters on only 42 pitches; 29 of which were thrown for strikes.

Hillsboro took the lead in the top of the fifth inning and added another in the top of the sixth inning to take a 3-0 lead. Morales' afternoon concluded after throwing six innings of three-run baseball, allowing only four hits while striking out five batters and walking zero. Relieving Morales was Heath Hembree, who was with Everett on an MLB rehab appearance, and Tyler Cleveland.

The Hops added another run in the top of the seventh inning, extending their lead 4-0. However, Everett would respond in the bottom half of the seventh. With a pair of runners on, Freuddy Batista hit a two-run double to the left-center field gap, cutting Hillsboro's advantage in half. He would later score on a throwing error to cut the lead to one. Batista is now hitting .323 on Sundays this season.

Cleveland threw four scoreless outs across the seventh and eighth innings, providing Everett another opportunity to come back and take the lead.

Right-hander Juan Burgos threw a scoreless top of the ninth inning, providing the AquaSox a final opportunity to rally. After Gabriel Moncada walked, Josh Hood entered as a pinch runner and advanced to second base on a groundout. With the Frogs down to their final out, Rodden blasted his 14th double to center field, bringing Hood around to score and tie the game 4-4.

After giving up a three-run home run in the top of the tenth inning, the AquaSox needed to rally once again. After a Bill Knight RBI groundout cut the Hops' lead to 7-5, Axel Sanchez singled in a pair of runs with the bases loaded to tie the game. The very next batter, Labrada played hero as he has all season, singling to left field to score Hood and win the game for Everett. Labrada's walk-off single was the Frogs' fifth consecutive hit in the bottom of the tenth inning.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox remain home for another six-game series at Funko Field! The Frogs and the Spokane Indians will square off for the third time this year. Game One is at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. The last time the Indians and Frogs squared off, the series was split as each team won three games. June 25 is Malmö Oat Milkers night, where the 121st team of Minor League Baseball will take the field in a game like no other this season. This game will be unforgettable, so grab your tickets now and don't miss out!

