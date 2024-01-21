St. Louis Blues Reassign Colten Ellis from Orlando to Springfield

January 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Colten Ellis from the Orlando Solar Bears to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Ellis, 23, owns a 12-5-2 record this season with Orlando, with a 2.45 goals against average (GAA) and a .923 save percentage (SV%). He is currently the fifth highest rated goaltender in the ECHL.

The River Denys, Nova Scotia native was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month in December after posting a 5-0-0 record with one shutout, a 1.58 GAA and a .954 SV% in five appearances during the month.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound net minder appeared in six AHL games for the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 season, recording a 1-3-2 mark.

Prior to turning pro, Ellis appeared in 153 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton, Rimouski and Charlottetown going 103-31-4 with 18 shutouts, a 2.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.