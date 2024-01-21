Growlers Fall 5-2 to Admirals

January 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers lost 5-2 to the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday afternoon at the Norfolk Scope.

Isaac Johnson and Joe Gatenby grabbed first period goals for the Growlers while Keaton Jameson got one for the Admirals to make it a 2-1 Newfoundland lead after the first period.

Norfolk riddled off four straight in the second period to take a 5-2 lead into the third period.

Newfoundland failed to score in the 3rd for the second straight game as Norfolk held on for a 5-2 final.

Quick Hits

Neil Shea had two assists.

Dryden McKay made 29 saves in the loss.

These two do round four on Wednesday night at 8:35pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NOR - B. Osmundson

2. NOR - D. Katic

3. NOR - K. Jameson

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.