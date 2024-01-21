Growlers Fall 5-2 to Admirals
January 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers lost 5-2 to the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday afternoon at the Norfolk Scope.
Isaac Johnson and Joe Gatenby grabbed first period goals for the Growlers while Keaton Jameson got one for the Admirals to make it a 2-1 Newfoundland lead after the first period.
Norfolk riddled off four straight in the second period to take a 5-2 lead into the third period.
Newfoundland failed to score in the 3rd for the second straight game as Norfolk held on for a 5-2 final.
Quick Hits
Neil Shea had two assists.
Dryden McKay made 29 saves in the loss.
These two do round four on Wednesday night at 8:35pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. NOR - B. Osmundson
2. NOR - D. Katic
3. NOR - K. Jameson
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2024
- Growlers Fall 5-2 to Admirals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Worcester Comeback Falls Short in Fort Wayne - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Exact Revenge in Sunday Matinee - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Defeat Solar Bears 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Drop Series Finale in OT, Take 5 of 6 Points in Maine, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Osmundson Scores Twice in Triumphant Win against Growlers - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Top Royals in Overtime Thriller - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 21 - ECHL
- RUSH UPDATE: Murphy Assigned to Rush by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- St. Louis Blues Reassign Colten Ellis from Orlando to Springfield - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Makiniemi Reassigned to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Ty Pelton-Byce Loaned to AHL's San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- Hurricanes Assign Perets to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Sunday Showdown with Mariners to Conclude Six-Game Series - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Fall 5-2 to Admirals
- Growlers Fall 2-1 to Admirals
- Growlers Sign Defenceman Chase Carter to SPC
- Series Preview: January 19-24 vs. Norfolk
- Growlers Acquire Defenceman Joe Gatenby